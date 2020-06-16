9140 Timberpath 1302

Amenities
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath Townhouse - Property Id: 166501
Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath in gated community. Unit has vaulted ceilings, washer dryer hookup and small fenced yard. Rent includes water/sewer, front yard maintenance, access to the community swimming pool and club house. Great location. Northside Independent School District Very close to Alamo Ranch area. Deposit is $1000. There is a $45 application fee. Credit score 650 and over. No Section 8. Pets allowed on case by case basis with pet deposit.
Please contact by email
Available 1 Oct 2019
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166501p
No Pets Allowed
