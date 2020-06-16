9140 Timberpath 1302

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly

Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath Townhouse - Property Id: 166501



Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath in gated community. Unit has vaulted ceilings, washer dryer hookup and small fenced yard. Rent includes water/sewer, front yard maintenance, access to the community swimming pool and club house. Great location. Northside Independent School District Very close to Alamo Ranch area. Deposit is $1000. There is a $45 application fee. Credit score 650 and over. No Section 8. Pets allowed on case by case basis with pet deposit.

Please contact by email

Available 1 Oct 2019

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166501p

Property Id 166501



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5212455)