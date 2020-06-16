All apartments in San Antonio
Location

9140 Timber Path, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath Townhouse - Property Id: 166501

Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath in gated community. Unit has vaulted ceilings, washer dryer hookup and small fenced yard. Rent includes water/sewer, front yard maintenance, access to the community swimming pool and club house. Great location. Northside Independent School District Very close to Alamo Ranch area. Deposit is $1000. There is a $45 application fee. Credit score 650 and over. No Section 8. Pets allowed on case by case basis with pet deposit.
Please contact by email
Available 1 Oct 2019
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166501p
Property Id 166501

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5212455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9140 Timberpath 1302 have any available units?
9140 Timberpath 1302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9140 Timberpath 1302 have?
Some of 9140 Timberpath 1302's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9140 Timberpath 1302 currently offering any rent specials?
9140 Timberpath 1302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9140 Timberpath 1302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9140 Timberpath 1302 is pet friendly.
Does 9140 Timberpath 1302 offer parking?
No, 9140 Timberpath 1302 does not offer parking.
Does 9140 Timberpath 1302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9140 Timberpath 1302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9140 Timberpath 1302 have a pool?
Yes, 9140 Timberpath 1302 has a pool.
Does 9140 Timberpath 1302 have accessible units?
No, 9140 Timberpath 1302 does not have accessible units.
Does 9140 Timberpath 1302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9140 Timberpath 1302 has units with dishwashers.

