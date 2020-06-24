All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9046 Double Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9046 Double Oak
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

9046 Double Oak

9046 Double Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9046 Double Oak, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Single story, 4 bed, 2 bath home features 1901 sqft! This layout features an entry way that leads to a private hall connecting two secondary bedrooms and a full bath. The entry hall opens to a large family room that flows into a spacious eat-in kitchen and dining area. A short hallway off the living area leads to a utility room and secondary bedroom with walk-in closet. The large master suite is located off the kitchen area and offers a nice master bath and spacious walk-in closet. *NO SHOWING TILL MAY 15TH*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9046 Double Oak have any available units?
9046 Double Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9046 Double Oak have?
Some of 9046 Double Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9046 Double Oak currently offering any rent specials?
9046 Double Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9046 Double Oak pet-friendly?
No, 9046 Double Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9046 Double Oak offer parking?
Yes, 9046 Double Oak offers parking.
Does 9046 Double Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9046 Double Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9046 Double Oak have a pool?
No, 9046 Double Oak does not have a pool.
Does 9046 Double Oak have accessible units?
No, 9046 Double Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 9046 Double Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 9046 Double Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio