Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9027 Veranda Ct
Last updated February 3 2020 at 5:39 PM

9027 Veranda Ct

9027 Veranda Court · No Longer Available
Location

9027 Veranda Court, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate home, bright open f/p. Crown molding in living room. Huge kitchen with island & Lots of pantry space. Beautiful bamboo wood floors. Decorative paint. Big upstairs living room w/pretty wains coat & chair railing. Ceiling fans. 2" wood faux blinds. Mast. bath w/garden tub & lrg shower. Big closets. French doors leading to extra large patio. Fully landscaped yard w/mature trees. Level drive & lot. Cul de sac street. Workbench & shelving in garage. GREAT LOCATION AND SCHOOLS!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9027 Veranda Ct have any available units?
9027 Veranda Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9027 Veranda Ct have?
Some of 9027 Veranda Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9027 Veranda Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9027 Veranda Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9027 Veranda Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9027 Veranda Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9027 Veranda Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9027 Veranda Ct offers parking.
Does 9027 Veranda Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9027 Veranda Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9027 Veranda Ct have a pool?
No, 9027 Veranda Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9027 Veranda Ct have accessible units?
No, 9027 Veranda Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9027 Veranda Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9027 Veranda Ct has units with dishwashers.

