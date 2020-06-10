9027 Veranda Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate home, bright open f/p. Crown molding in living room. Huge kitchen with island & Lots of pantry space. Beautiful bamboo wood floors. Decorative paint. Big upstairs living room w/pretty wains coat & chair railing. Ceiling fans. 2" wood faux blinds. Recently remodeled mast. bath w/garden tub & lrg shower. Big closets. French doors leading to extra large patio. Fully landscaped yard w/mature trees. Level drive & lot. Cul de sac street. Workbench & shelving in garage. GREAT LOCATION AND SCHOOLS!