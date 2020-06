Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely duplex in Northwest San Antonio off Tezel and Culebra * Interior freshly painted * Ceramic tile in all living areas** 2 Bedrooms 1 full bath 1 car garage * Refrigerator, stove dishwasher included * On cul-de-sac ** Nice shaded yard with mature trees*** Outside dog only under 25 lbs with $300 non-refundable pet fee** Please check schools as they may be caped