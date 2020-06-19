8811 LAGUNA FALLS

Amenities

pet friendly range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One Story Rental Home in NW San Antonio! - ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM HOME IN THE CULEBRA AND WESTOVER HILLS AREA. EASY ACCESS TO LP 1604, HWY 151 AND LP 410. POPULAR OPEN FLOOR PLAN IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING.



Security Deposit: $1350.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150.00

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable & no aggressive breeds)

Application Fee: $50.00 (non-refundable)



-Application Fee - $60

-Security Deposit is the price of the monthly rent

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested)

-Background check will be completed (no felonies old or new)

-Applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income)

-Residential history will be reviewed (no broken leases/foreclosures)

-We welcome your furry friends but will require a $300 non refundable pet deposit

(no aggressive breeds)



If you have any questions please call (210)277-0100



(RLNE3301720)