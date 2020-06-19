All apartments in San Antonio
8811 Laguna Falls · No Longer Available
Location

8811 Laguna Falls, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Story Rental Home in NW San Antonio! - ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM HOME IN THE CULEBRA AND WESTOVER HILLS AREA. EASY ACCESS TO LP 1604, HWY 151 AND LP 410. POPULAR OPEN FLOOR PLAN IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING.

Security Deposit: $1350.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150.00
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable & no aggressive breeds)
Application Fee: $50.00 (non-refundable)

-Application Fee - $60
-Security Deposit is the price of the monthly rent
-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested)
-Background check will be completed (no felonies old or new)
-Applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income)
-Residential history will be reviewed (no broken leases/foreclosures)
-We welcome your furry friends but will require a $300 non refundable pet deposit
(no aggressive breeds)

If you have any questions please call (210)277-0100

(RLNE3301720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 LAGUNA FALLS have any available units?
8811 LAGUNA FALLS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8811 LAGUNA FALLS currently offering any rent specials?
8811 LAGUNA FALLS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 LAGUNA FALLS pet-friendly?
Yes, 8811 LAGUNA FALLS is pet friendly.
Does 8811 LAGUNA FALLS offer parking?
No, 8811 LAGUNA FALLS does not offer parking.
Does 8811 LAGUNA FALLS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8811 LAGUNA FALLS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 LAGUNA FALLS have a pool?
No, 8811 LAGUNA FALLS does not have a pool.
Does 8811 LAGUNA FALLS have accessible units?
No, 8811 LAGUNA FALLS does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 LAGUNA FALLS have units with dishwashers?
No, 8811 LAGUNA FALLS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8811 LAGUNA FALLS have units with air conditioning?
No, 8811 LAGUNA FALLS does not have units with air conditioning.
