8811 LAGUNA FALLS

Amenities
One Story Rental Home in NW San Antonio! - ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM HOME IN THE CULEBRA AND WESTOVER HILLS AREA. EASY ACCESS TO LP 1604, HWY 151 AND LP 410. POPULAR OPEN FLOOR PLAN IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING.
Security Deposit: $1350.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150.00
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable & no aggressive breeds)
Application Fee: $50.00 (non-refundable)
-Application Fee - $60
-Security Deposit is the price of the monthly rent
-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested)
-Background check will be completed (no felonies old or new)
-Applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income)
-Residential history will be reviewed (no broken leases/foreclosures)
-We welcome your furry friends but will require a $300 non refundable pet deposit
(no aggressive breeds)
If you have any questions please call (210)277-0100
(RLNE3301720)