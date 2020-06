Amenities

Don't miss this one story 3/2 with new paint, appliances and flooring all located on a quiet street in a jewel of a neighborhood. The kitchen boasts ceramic tile floor, loads of cabinets, & matching stainless appliances to include fridge and microwave. A Utility room convenient to bedrooms to save you steps and time. Large master suite for privacy. Back yard requires minimal care, for weekend enjoyment. Energy star rated home for lower utility costs.