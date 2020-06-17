8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym pool volleyball court

Live a few minutes from I-10 in this affordable and charming community. Come on in and make yourself comfortable in your new home sweet home which will feature a wood-burning fireplace, a full-size washer and dryer, ceiling fans, a gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring, plush carpeting, generously-sized walk-in closets and a private patio. The whole family will love it here where you'll have access to a saltwater pool and sundeck, a nice fitness center, volleyball courts, kid's play area, business center, picnic areas and nearby accessible parks. Tour today and see with your own eyes why it's a well-loved property! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.