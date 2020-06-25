All apartments in San Antonio
8531 Quail Tree

Location

8531 Quail Tree, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic single story house on the Northwest side of San Antonio. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in an established, gated community with mature trees. Open floor plan with tiled floor throughout except carpeted bedrooms. Granite kitchen counter tops with all appliances included. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Front porch & rear deck have slate tile flooring. Large backyard has covered back deck with pergola that is perfect for entertaining. Floored attic above garage. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8531 Quail Tree have any available units?
8531 Quail Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8531 Quail Tree have?
Some of 8531 Quail Tree's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8531 Quail Tree currently offering any rent specials?
8531 Quail Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8531 Quail Tree pet-friendly?
No, 8531 Quail Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8531 Quail Tree offer parking?
Yes, 8531 Quail Tree offers parking.
Does 8531 Quail Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8531 Quail Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8531 Quail Tree have a pool?
No, 8531 Quail Tree does not have a pool.
Does 8531 Quail Tree have accessible units?
No, 8531 Quail Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 8531 Quail Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8531 Quail Tree has units with dishwashers.
