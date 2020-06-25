8531 Quail Tree

Amenities

Fantastic single story house on the Northwest side of San Antonio. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in an established, gated community with mature trees. Open floor plan with tiled floor throughout except carpeted bedrooms. Granite kitchen counter tops with all appliances included. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Front porch & rear deck have slate tile flooring. Large backyard has covered back deck with pergola that is perfect for entertaining. Floored attic above garage. A must see!!