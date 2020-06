Amenities

recently renovated playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground

Tour here today and discover the picture-perfect lifestyle you've been searching for! Live in the heart of the Medical Center with easy access to Loop 410 and IH-10. You'll have access to a community clubhouse, playground and walking trails. The bus line is within walking distance and ample shopping and dining choices are minutes away. This fine property is a step above the rest. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.