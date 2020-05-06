All apartments in San Antonio
83 Booker Palm

83 Booker Palm · No Longer Available
Location

83 Booker Palm, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Booker Palm have any available units?
83 Booker Palm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 83 Booker Palm currently offering any rent specials?
83 Booker Palm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Booker Palm pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 Booker Palm is pet friendly.
Does 83 Booker Palm offer parking?
No, 83 Booker Palm does not offer parking.
Does 83 Booker Palm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Booker Palm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Booker Palm have a pool?
No, 83 Booker Palm does not have a pool.
Does 83 Booker Palm have accessible units?
No, 83 Booker Palm does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Booker Palm have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Booker Palm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Booker Palm have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Booker Palm does not have units with air conditioning.

