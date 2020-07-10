8219 Manderly Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator pool

Upgrade custom kitchen cabinets with back-splash and granite counter-tops; upgrade master-bath room with custom dual vanity cabinet sinks; walk-in master message shower with pebble stones; downstairs porcelain flooring; custom-design wood flooring on stairs and loft; stone fire-place with wooden mantle; new carpet installed in two bed rooms upstairs; newly painted interior and exterior of the home plus new water-heater installed June 2019, and new 25 year roofing installation on home and shed 13 July 2017 along with beautiful landscaping and sprinkler system.