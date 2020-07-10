All apartments in San Antonio
8219 Manderly Plaza

8219 Manderly Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8219 Manderly Pl, San Antonio, TX 78109
Northhampton

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
elevator
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Upgrade custom kitchen cabinets with back-splash and granite counter-tops; upgrade master-bath room with custom dual vanity cabinet sinks; walk-in master message shower with pebble stones; downstairs porcelain flooring; custom-design wood flooring on stairs and loft; stone fire-place with wooden mantle; new carpet installed in two bed rooms upstairs; newly painted interior and exterior of the home plus new water-heater installed June 2019, and new 25 year roofing installation on home and shed 13 July 2017 along with beautiful landscaping and sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8219 Manderly Plaza have any available units?
8219 Manderly Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8219 Manderly Plaza have?
Some of 8219 Manderly Plaza's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8219 Manderly Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
8219 Manderly Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8219 Manderly Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 8219 Manderly Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8219 Manderly Plaza offer parking?
No, 8219 Manderly Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 8219 Manderly Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8219 Manderly Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8219 Manderly Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 8219 Manderly Plaza has a pool.
Does 8219 Manderly Plaza have accessible units?
No, 8219 Manderly Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 8219 Manderly Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 8219 Manderly Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

