816 Dakota Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Fully furnished Cozy Guest House with private entry and parking. All bills payed with washer & dryer.Great location to stay if you are visiting downtown San Antonio River walk. It is within 2 mile distance, a short Uber ride anywhere in town including Fort Sam Houston, Pearl, Blue Star. San Antonio parks give people an opportunity to spend time enjoying the outdoors, with fresh air, sunshine and exercise on tap for visitors. Take a walk, enjoy the scenery, and de-stress. House is fully stock with all basic essentials, cookware, linens, blankets etc.. MUST SEE!!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/816-dakota-st-san-antonio-tx-78203-usa-unit-b/9c73293f-8c4e-4390-9b23-8a19266bde6b



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5662842)