8143 Chestnut Manor Drive

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Well Maintained two Story home conveniently located to Randolph AFB and SAMC - This delightful 3bed 2.5bath home is conveniently located to Randolph AFB and SAMCC.Just minutes from the forum, you're close toshopping, entertainment, and great food. You're sure to find something funto do. Begin your day with a delicious meal in the dining room. No carpet downstairs, so if meals get messy, it's aneasy clean up.After a long day sit back and relax in your large master bedroom. Enjoysome fresh air under mature trees in the front yard. Soak up some sun on the backyard patio.This home has space for you, your hobbies, and your imagination.This is a must see, with self showing access you can see it at your earliest convenience! One of the many perks of renting from MHN Properties, an efficient professional property management company.



School District: Judson ISD



Elementary School: Converse

Middle School: Kitty Hawk

High School: Judson



