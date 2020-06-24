All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
8143 Chestnut Manor Drive
8143 Chestnut Manor Drive

8143 Chestnut Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8143 Chestnut Manor Drive, San Antonio, TX 78109
Northhampton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Well Maintained two Story home conveniently located to Randolph AFB and SAMC - This delightful 3bed 2.5bath home is conveniently located to Randolph AFB and SAMCC.Just minutes from the forum, you're close toshopping, entertainment, and great food. You're sure to find something funto do. Begin your day with a delicious meal in the dining room. No carpet downstairs, so if meals get messy, it's aneasy clean up.After a long day sit back and relax in your large master bedroom. Enjoysome fresh air under mature trees in the front yard. Soak up some sun on the backyard patio.This home has space for you, your hobbies, and your imagination.This is a must see, with self showing access you can see it at your earliest convenience! One of the many perks of renting from MHN Properties, an efficient professional property management company.

School District: Judson ISD

Elementary School: Converse
Middle School: Kitty Hawk
High School: Judson

(RLNE2620160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive have any available units?
8143 Chestnut Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive have?
Some of 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8143 Chestnut Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive offer parking?
No, 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive has a pool.
Does 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8143 Chestnut Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
