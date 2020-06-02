Amenities

pet friendly bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

8118 Maloy Manor Available 06/10/19 - Beautiful four bedroom home*Big backyard with brick barbecue pit*Tiled entry & kitchen*Separate master bath tub & shower*Easy access to 1604*SORRY NO PETS*Online Application fee $60, Paper Application fee $75, per person 18 and over. Application, fees, and deposit all due at time of application. $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet (subject to restrictions and approval). $60 lease admin fee after approval. Tenant Liability Insurance required. Rental Policies and processes are attached to listing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4884762)