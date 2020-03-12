808 N PINE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

A gorgeous, one of a kind, folk Victorian house in Historic Dignowity Hill. This home has an abundance of natural light, & is incredibly spacious with its open living/dining/kitchen spaces. Lots of storage with extra tall cabinets along the entry way & in the master. More storage available in the mud room/laundry room and kitchen. This house includes window coverings throughout, stainless steel refrigerator, washer & dryer, lawn maintenance, & pest control!! Minutes from downtown, the Pearl, & major hwys.