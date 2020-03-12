All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
808 N PINE ST
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:15 AM

808 N PINE ST

808 North Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

808 North Pine Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A gorgeous, one of a kind, folk Victorian house in Historic Dignowity Hill. This home has an abundance of natural light, & is incredibly spacious with its open living/dining/kitchen spaces. Lots of storage with extra tall cabinets along the entry way & in the master. More storage available in the mud room/laundry room and kitchen. This house includes window coverings throughout, stainless steel refrigerator, washer & dryer, lawn maintenance, & pest control!! Minutes from downtown, the Pearl, & major hwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 N PINE ST have any available units?
808 N PINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 808 N PINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
808 N PINE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 N PINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 808 N PINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 808 N PINE ST offer parking?
No, 808 N PINE ST does not offer parking.
Does 808 N PINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 N PINE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 N PINE ST have a pool?
No, 808 N PINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 808 N PINE ST have accessible units?
No, 808 N PINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 808 N PINE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 N PINE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 N PINE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 N PINE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
