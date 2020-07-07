806 Brandon Willow

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets ceiling fan game room

Beautiful 2 story home in the Park @ Vista Del Norte. Home has 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms, an open floor plan, and an oversized game room upstairs. Neighborhood is near Wurzbach Parkway in a gated, enclave community. Huge master bedroom with walk in closets. Cover patio with ceiling fan, great for outdoor entertaining. Convenient to the Wurzbach Parkway. Private access to Walker Ranch Park and jogging trails. This beautiful home is located in the NEISD. Home will not last long and is a must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.