Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:35 AM

8047 Misty Breeze

8047 Misty Breeze · No Longer Available
Location

8047 Misty Breeze, San Antonio, TX 78250
Misty Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 1984

This little treasure is tucked away in the quite neighborhood of Misty Oaks. 1,320 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Hard floor surfaces and tile throughout. Updated kitchen and bathroom features. Dishwasher and stove/range. Easy access to both 1604 and 410. Make it a priority to come check this one out as soon as possible because it will not last long. All applicants must fill out the application and submit/pay for the background check and credit check. All of this information may be found on our website CasaDeWoodard.managebuilding.com

Contact information from your two most recent landlords, this will include their names and phone numbers.

Deposit is $1,290 which will be required on or before the date of move in plus the first months rent.
Monthly Rent is due on the first of every month in the amount of $1,290. Partial deposits and rents will not be accepted.

If you have pets (no cats or exotic animals will be permitted) the landlords will require a pet interview prior to the application being approved and a $300 non-refundable pet fee that will be due at the time of you primary deposit. Also a $25 per month and per pet rent will be added into the monthly rent stated above.
-Non Smoking Tenants Only
-Gross Monthly Income of lease holder(s) must be equal to or greater than monthly rent amount
-Proof of income and valid photo ID
-We do not rent to any person(s) with criminal histories involving violent crimes, prostitution, domestic violence and/or involving the possession of weapons or illegal substances are all grounds for denial of application.
-Additional information on rental criteria may be given before filling out an application or upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8047 Misty Breeze have any available units?
8047 Misty Breeze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8047 Misty Breeze have?
Some of 8047 Misty Breeze's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8047 Misty Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
8047 Misty Breeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8047 Misty Breeze pet-friendly?
No, 8047 Misty Breeze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8047 Misty Breeze offer parking?
Yes, 8047 Misty Breeze offers parking.
Does 8047 Misty Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8047 Misty Breeze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8047 Misty Breeze have a pool?
No, 8047 Misty Breeze does not have a pool.
Does 8047 Misty Breeze have accessible units?
No, 8047 Misty Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does 8047 Misty Breeze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8047 Misty Breeze has units with dishwashers.
