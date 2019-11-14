8047 Misty Breeze

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This little treasure is tucked away in the quite neighborhood of Misty Oaks. 1,320 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Hard floor surfaces and tile throughout. Updated kitchen and bathroom features. Dishwasher and stove/range. Easy access to both 1604 and 410. Make it a priority to come check this one out as soon as possible because it will not last long. All applicants must fill out the application and submit/pay for the background check and credit check. All of this information may be found on our website CasaDeWoodard.managebuilding.com



Contact information from your two most recent landlords, this will include their names and phone numbers.



Deposit is $1,290 which will be required on or before the date of move in plus the first months rent.

Monthly Rent is due on the first of every month in the amount of $1,290. Partial deposits and rents will not be accepted.



If you have pets (no cats or exotic animals will be permitted) the landlords will require a pet interview prior to the application being approved and a $300 non-refundable pet fee that will be due at the time of you primary deposit. Also a $25 per month and per pet rent will be added into the monthly rent stated above.

-Non Smoking Tenants Only

-Gross Monthly Income of lease holder(s) must be equal to or greater than monthly rent amount

-Proof of income and valid photo ID

-We do not rent to any person(s) with criminal histories involving violent crimes, prostitution, domestic violence and/or involving the possession of weapons or illegal substances are all grounds for denial of application.

-Additional information on rental criteria may be given before filling out an application or upon request.