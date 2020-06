Amenities

Great home in gated community in northwest San Antonio. Lots of space with wood flooring downstairs and the loft upstairs. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, breakfast bar that overlooks the family room.Huge master bedroom and all additional bedrooms are spacious with lots of closet space. Additional living for added entertaining. Covered patio for those summer nights and storage shed in back yard. Located close to all amenities and easy access to major highways.