7914 Roanoke Run #13

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW HOME IN THE MEDICAL CENTER AREA! - BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY! YOU WILL LOVE ALL OF THE UPGRADES THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE INCLUDING SOLID COUNTER TOPS, HARD WOOD FLOORING AND ALL BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. 3RD FLOOR HAS LOFT AND FULL BATH WHICH COULD EASILY BE USED AS A 4TH BEDROOM. GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THE MEDICAL CENTER AREA! EASY ACCESS TO LOOP 410, I-10, MEDICAL CENTER, UTSA, LACKLAND AFB, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND EVERYTHING ELSE. YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS ONE!



(RLNE4560248)