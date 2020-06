Amenities

Three Bedroom home with stained concrete flooring of the first floor * Eat In Kitchen with built in microwave and refrigerator * Master Suite upstiars with Walk-in Closet and Full Bath * Two good sized secondary bedrooms * Utility Room upstairs with Washer and Dryer * Located close to USAA, Medical Center, UTSA, and LAFB * Lawn Maintenance included. This is a must see!!!