7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN

Outstanding opportunity to lease a classic hill country home in the desirable Hills and Dales neighborhood. Fantastic location near UTSA, Valero, Fiesta Texas, Shopping and Dining at La Cantera and the Rim. Spacious floor plan features fashionable, stained concrete flooring, two large living areas, one upstairs and one downstairs, formal dining room, checkerboard tiled flooring in the kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, and an abundance of cabinets and storage spaces. Cheerful breakfast nook with views of the outdoor landscape. The master bedroom and full bath are also located downstairs. Large living room, three bedrooms and a full bath are upstairs. Each of the three bedrooms features a desk area, ceiling fans, generous closet space and lots of windows for natural lighting. You'll love the upper balcony overlooking the tree filled lot. The downstairs covered patio is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Ready for immediate occupancy. Neighborhood amenities include a pond, park, playground, volleyball court, and pool.