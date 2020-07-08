All apartments in San Antonio
7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN
7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN

Location

7605 Hummingbird Hill Lane, San Antonio, TX 78255
Hills and Dales

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
playground
volleyball court
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
volleyball court
Outstanding opportunity to lease a classic hill country home in the desirable Hills and Dales neighborhood. Fantastic location near UTSA, Valero, Fiesta Texas, Shopping and Dining at La Cantera and the Rim. Spacious floor plan features fashionable, stained concrete flooring, two large living areas, one upstairs and one downstairs, formal dining room, checkerboard tiled flooring in the kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, and an abundance of cabinets and storage spaces. Cheerful breakfast nook with views of the outdoor landscape. The master bedroom and full bath are also located downstairs. Large living room, three bedrooms and a full bath are upstairs. Each of the three bedrooms features a desk area, ceiling fans, generous closet space and lots of windows for natural lighting. You'll love the upper balcony overlooking the tree filled lot. The downstairs covered patio is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Ready for immediate occupancy. Neighborhood amenities include a pond, park, playground, volleyball court, and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN have any available units?
7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN have?
Some of 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN currently offering any rent specials?
7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN pet-friendly?
No, 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN offer parking?
No, 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN does not offer parking.
Does 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN have a pool?
Yes, 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN has a pool.
Does 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN have accessible units?
No, 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7605 HUMMINGBIRD HILL LN does not have units with dishwashers.

