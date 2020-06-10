All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

7422 Bluebonnet Bay

7422 Bluebonnet Bay · No Longer Available
Location

7422 Bluebonnet Bay, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Two Story Home Near Fort Sam! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.
Spacious two story home in Northeast Crossing community w/3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage w/automatic opener, Built in microwave, Refrigerator, downstairs study. Open living concept, with downstairs living room and upstairs additional family room! Large master bedroom area, master bath has dual sinks and large walk-in closet! Additional Bedrooms and Full Guest bath upstairs.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE3456819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7422 Bluebonnet Bay have any available units?
7422 Bluebonnet Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7422 Bluebonnet Bay have?
Some of 7422 Bluebonnet Bay's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7422 Bluebonnet Bay currently offering any rent specials?
7422 Bluebonnet Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7422 Bluebonnet Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 7422 Bluebonnet Bay is pet friendly.
Does 7422 Bluebonnet Bay offer parking?
Yes, 7422 Bluebonnet Bay does offer parking.
Does 7422 Bluebonnet Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7422 Bluebonnet Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7422 Bluebonnet Bay have a pool?
No, 7422 Bluebonnet Bay does not have a pool.
Does 7422 Bluebonnet Bay have accessible units?
No, 7422 Bluebonnet Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 7422 Bluebonnet Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 7422 Bluebonnet Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
