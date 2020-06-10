7422 Bluebonnet Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Two Story Home Near Fort Sam! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.

Spacious two story home in Northeast Crossing community w/3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage w/automatic opener, Built in microwave, Refrigerator, downstairs study. Open living concept, with downstairs living room and upstairs additional family room! Large master bedroom area, master bath has dual sinks and large walk-in closet! Additional Bedrooms and Full Guest bath upstairs.



$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).

$150.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



