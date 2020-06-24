7410 Gamble Oak Dr

Amenities

Check out the Walk Thru Video https://youtu.be/ZgqkmDtXdso Monte Viejo! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath New Wood Ceramic Tile. Formal Ding can be used as Home Office area. Deep Farm Sink in Kitchen, Island, Subway Tile, Granite Countertops. Large Suite Upstairs, Bath Features a Walk-In Shower and Oversized Tub Perfect for Soaking! Secondary Living Area Could be Used as a Game room or Playroom! This Property Backs Up to a Green Belt! Renters Insurance Required..Tenant acceptance subject to credit score, work history, criminal background and rent history. Proof of Income for the past 3 months. Must have Valid ID. Application Fee $65.00 Contact Vortex Agent for showing appt. Walk thru Video Available. Just minutes to all the Major Shopping Centers, Target, HEB, Walgreens, Home Depot, Restaurants & Hwys. Home sits in a cul de sac. Plenty of parking. Park & Playground nearby