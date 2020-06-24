All apartments in San Antonio
7410 Gamble Oak Dr

7410 Gamble Oak Drive · (210) 396-9948
7410 Gamble Oak Drive, San Antonio, TX 78223
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1877 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Check out the Walk Thru Video https://youtu.be/ZgqkmDtXdso Monte Viejo! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath New Wood Ceramic Tile. Formal Ding can be used as Home Office area. Deep Farm Sink in Kitchen, Island, Subway Tile, Granite Countertops. Large Suite Upstairs, Bath Features a Walk-In Shower and Oversized Tub Perfect for Soaking! Secondary Living Area Could be Used as a Game room or Playroom! This Property Backs Up to a Green Belt! Renters Insurance Required..Tenant acceptance subject to credit score, work history, criminal background and rent history. Proof of Income for the past 3 months. Must have Valid ID. Application Fee $65.00 Contact Vortex Agent for showing appt. Walk thru Video Available. Just minutes to all the Major Shopping Centers, Target, HEB, Walgreens, Home Depot, Restaurants & Hwys. Home sits in a cul de sac. Plenty of parking. Park & Playground nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7410 Gamble Oak Dr have any available units?
7410 Gamble Oak Dr has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7410 Gamble Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7410 Gamble Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7410 Gamble Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7410 Gamble Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7410 Gamble Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7410 Gamble Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 7410 Gamble Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7410 Gamble Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7410 Gamble Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 7410 Gamble Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7410 Gamble Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 7410 Gamble Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7410 Gamble Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7410 Gamble Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7410 Gamble Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7410 Gamble Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
