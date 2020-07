Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

CENTRALLY LOCATED BETWEEN RANDOLPH A.F.B. and FT. SAM HOUSTON, THIS FOUR SIDED BRICK and ALL TILED HOME BOASTS AN ENTRY WAY THAT INVITES YOU TO AN OPEN & SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM THAT FLOWS INTO AN ISLAND KITCHEN and BREAKFAST AREA with BAY WINDOW. YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED BY THE BACKYARD with COVERED PATIO/DECK. SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED!