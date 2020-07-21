All apartments in San Antonio
7322 Scordato Dr
7322 Scordato Dr

7322 Scondato Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7322 Scondato Drive, San Antonio, TX 78266

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 3BR 2BTH, 1725 sq ft house boasts brand new floors and a fresh paint job. Be the 1st to call this house HOME! This open floor plan features a spacious kitchen, a large family room, separate dining room, study and back deck. The master suite offers a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with double vanities and separate shower & tub. The back deck opens up to a great backyard, perfect for entertaining with completely fenced in backyard for extra privacy. 5 min drive to Rolling Oaks Mall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7322 Scordato Dr have any available units?
7322 Scordato Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7322 Scordato Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7322 Scordato Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7322 Scordato Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7322 Scordato Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7322 Scordato Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7322 Scordato Dr offers parking.
Does 7322 Scordato Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7322 Scordato Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7322 Scordato Dr have a pool?
No, 7322 Scordato Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7322 Scordato Dr have accessible units?
No, 7322 Scordato Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7322 Scordato Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7322 Scordato Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7322 Scordato Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7322 Scordato Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
