7322 Scordato Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely 3BR 2BTH, 1725 sq ft house boasts brand new floors and a fresh paint job. Be the 1st to call this house HOME! This open floor plan features a spacious kitchen, a large family room, separate dining room, study and back deck. The master suite offers a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with double vanities and separate shower & tub. The back deck opens up to a great backyard, perfect for entertaining with completely fenced in backyard for extra privacy. 5 min drive to Rolling Oaks Mall!