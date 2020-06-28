7239 Fernview, San Antonio, TX 78250 Northwest Crossing
Beautiful single story home. Tow bedrooms and two full baths. Ceramic tile in most of the house. Access to a pool, jogging trails and more. If you think about this one too long, it will be rented to someone else.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7239 FERNVIEW have any available units?
7239 FERNVIEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.