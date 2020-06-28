All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7239 FERNVIEW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7239 FERNVIEW
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

7239 FERNVIEW

7239 Fernview · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7239 Fernview, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single story home. Tow bedrooms and two full baths. Ceramic tile in most of the house. Access to a pool, jogging trails and more. If you think about this one too long, it will be rented to someone else.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7239 FERNVIEW have any available units?
7239 FERNVIEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7239 FERNVIEW currently offering any rent specials?
7239 FERNVIEW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7239 FERNVIEW pet-friendly?
No, 7239 FERNVIEW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7239 FERNVIEW offer parking?
Yes, 7239 FERNVIEW offers parking.
Does 7239 FERNVIEW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7239 FERNVIEW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7239 FERNVIEW have a pool?
Yes, 7239 FERNVIEW has a pool.
Does 7239 FERNVIEW have accessible units?
No, 7239 FERNVIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 7239 FERNVIEW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7239 FERNVIEW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7239 FERNVIEW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7239 FERNVIEW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78201

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio