7222 Spring Drops

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely & Spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath Home located in Oxbow/Babcock North Area - Now Available! 4 Bedroom 2 bath spacious home, located in the Oxbow/Babcock North Neighborhoods. A great location in San Antonio. Home has been updated and features open living area, with laminate hardwood floors throughout home. Bedrooms are roomy with nicely sized closets. Home comes with Refrigerator, Electric Stove/Oven and Dishwasher.

Backyard is nicely sized with mature shade tree.



A Must See Home! To schedule a viewing please call Keyrenter San Antonio at 210-503-8000 or email us at info@keyrentersanantonio.com.



To apply click link below, select home and click "apply now".



https://keyrentersanantonio.com/rentals-search/



