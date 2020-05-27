All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

7222 Spring Drops

7222 Spring Drops Street · No Longer Available
Location

7222 Spring Drops Street, San Antonio, TX 78249
Oxbow

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Lovely & Spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath Home located in Oxbow/Babcock North Area - Now Available! 4 Bedroom 2 bath spacious home, located in the Oxbow/Babcock North Neighborhoods. A great location in San Antonio. Home has been updated and features open living area, with laminate hardwood floors throughout home. Bedrooms are roomy with nicely sized closets. Home comes with Refrigerator, Electric Stove/Oven and Dishwasher.
Backyard is nicely sized with mature shade tree.

A Must See Home! To schedule a viewing please call Keyrenter San Antonio at 210-503-8000 or email us at info@keyrentersanantonio.com.

To apply click link below, select home and click "apply now".

https://keyrentersanantonio.com/rentals-search/

(RLNE4293637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7222 Spring Drops have any available units?
7222 Spring Drops doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7222 Spring Drops have?
Some of 7222 Spring Drops's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7222 Spring Drops currently offering any rent specials?
7222 Spring Drops is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7222 Spring Drops pet-friendly?
Yes, 7222 Spring Drops is pet friendly.
Does 7222 Spring Drops offer parking?
No, 7222 Spring Drops does not offer parking.
Does 7222 Spring Drops have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7222 Spring Drops does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7222 Spring Drops have a pool?
No, 7222 Spring Drops does not have a pool.
Does 7222 Spring Drops have accessible units?
No, 7222 Spring Drops does not have accessible units.
Does 7222 Spring Drops have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7222 Spring Drops has units with dishwashers.
