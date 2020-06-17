714 Pelican Lndg

Amenities

new construction walk in closets range

Unit Amenities range walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

SAVE $1495. ONE MONTH FREE move-in by 12/15/2019. New Construction 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom in Mission del Lago. Ready for Immediate Move-In. This one story home features an open concept living and kitchen space. The front door leads to a lovely foyer and that opens up to the main living area. Foodies will love the the gorgeous kitchen and gas stove. The master suite is towards the back for additional privacy and features a full bath and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and additional bath are located off the hallway towards the front of the home. Josh Rand. Schedule a showing NOW at RentersWarehouse.com. (512) 549-6079.