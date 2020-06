Amenities

Incredible Townhouse, Great location close to UTSA,La Cantera,USAA and Medical center, quiet neighborhood, Home has high ceilings,tile on first floor and carpet on second floor,ceiling fans in every room, beautiful kitchen with 42" cabinets and breakfast bar,refrigerator,stove,dishwasher,microwave, washer and dryer. Must see!!