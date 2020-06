Amenities

Wonderful Single Story Home Located on a Cul-de-sac. Huge Master Bedroom has a Fire Place and the Master Bathroom has Walk In Shower, Dual Vanities and Dual Walk In Closets. Spacious Living Room Also has a Fire Place, Open Floor Plan and High Ceilings. Kitchen has Walk In Pantry and REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Eat In Kitchen has access to the family room. Easy Access to Major Highways and minutes to the Med Center, La Cantera, USAA, UTSA, and Schnabel Park.