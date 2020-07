Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

A spacious and open 5 bedroom house with plenty of room to spread out and grow into! The nicely sized master suite is downstairs with the remaining 4 secondary bedrooms upstairs. You'll also find two great living spaces, one downstairs and the massive loft upstairs (great as a play space, game room, study space, the possibilities are endless)! The open kitchen makes cooking and entertaining a breeze. Relax out back on the deck and enjoy the privacy of your backyard.