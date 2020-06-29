Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6611 Presley Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6611 Presley Dr
6611 Presley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6611 Presley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78240
Leon Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Specious home with 2 living areas, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a great yard. Backyard features covered patio and mature trees.
https://youtu.be/Js5Nw8a04XM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6611 Presley Dr have any available units?
6611 Presley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6611 Presley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6611 Presley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 Presley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6611 Presley Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6611 Presley Dr offer parking?
No, 6611 Presley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6611 Presley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6611 Presley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 Presley Dr have a pool?
No, 6611 Presley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6611 Presley Dr have accessible units?
No, 6611 Presley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 Presley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6611 Presley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6611 Presley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6611 Presley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
