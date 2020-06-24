All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 656 North San Ignacio Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
656 North San Ignacio Avenue
Last updated May 16 2019 at 3:54 PM

656 North San Ignacio Avenue

656 North San Ignacio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

656 North San Ignacio Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78228
Loma Vista

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
R.E. Agents Must Accompany Clients for All Showings**** Please submit all applications and application fees at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply. Please contact the office @ 21-0809-9959 ext 1002 for all questions pertaining to this listing.

Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex ready for immediate move in. This property is perfect for student living or small family. It has a spacious living room and bedroom. Large kitchen with gas cooking and refrigerator. With-in walking distance to St. Mary's University, minutes away from Our Lady of the Lake University & Woodlawn Park, easy access to IH-10 and surrounded by shopping and dining.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 North San Ignacio Avenue have any available units?
656 North San Ignacio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 656 North San Ignacio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
656 North San Ignacio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 North San Ignacio Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 656 North San Ignacio Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 656 North San Ignacio Avenue offer parking?
No, 656 North San Ignacio Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 656 North San Ignacio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 North San Ignacio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 North San Ignacio Avenue have a pool?
No, 656 North San Ignacio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 656 North San Ignacio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 656 North San Ignacio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 656 North San Ignacio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 North San Ignacio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 North San Ignacio Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 North San Ignacio Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio