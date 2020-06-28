All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 6 2019

6398 KINGS CROWN ST

6398 Kings Crown St · No Longer Available
Location

6398 Kings Crown St, San Antonio, TX 78233
Randolph Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 4BR 2BTH 1600 sqft house is an ideal find for convenience, comfort and charm. Be the first one to call this house HOME! A spacious four bedroom two full bath gem has been updated. The open floor plan boasts a master suite, ample living space and a super backyard with a privacy fence and great trees that provide perfect shade from the heavy heat. A great balance of old world charm and updated conveniences! A great location within minutes from 35, 410 and 1604. Bright & spacious kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6398 KINGS CROWN ST have any available units?
6398 KINGS CROWN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6398 KINGS CROWN ST currently offering any rent specials?
6398 KINGS CROWN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6398 KINGS CROWN ST pet-friendly?
No, 6398 KINGS CROWN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6398 KINGS CROWN ST offer parking?
No, 6398 KINGS CROWN ST does not offer parking.
Does 6398 KINGS CROWN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6398 KINGS CROWN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6398 KINGS CROWN ST have a pool?
No, 6398 KINGS CROWN ST does not have a pool.
Does 6398 KINGS CROWN ST have accessible units?
No, 6398 KINGS CROWN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6398 KINGS CROWN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6398 KINGS CROWN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6398 KINGS CROWN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6398 KINGS CROWN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
