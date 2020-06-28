6398 KINGS CROWN ST

Amenities
This 4BR 2BTH 1600 sqft house is an ideal find for convenience, comfort and charm. Be the first one to call this house HOME! A spacious four bedroom two full bath gem has been updated. The open floor plan boasts a master suite, ample living space and a super backyard with a privacy fence and great trees that provide perfect shade from the heavy heat. A great balance of old world charm and updated conveniences! A great location within minutes from 35, 410 and 1604. Bright & spacious kitchen.