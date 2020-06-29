6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2

6307 Winsor Castle Street, San Antonio, TX 78218 East Terrell Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CAMBRIDGE VILLAGE - Nice duplex with Master bedroom and bath downstairs also has upstairs loft with attached full bath that can be used as a second bedroom or office space. This property also comes with all appliances including the washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
