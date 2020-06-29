6114 Royal Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Beautiful remodeled two story home located in Royal Ridge very close to Rack Space, Ikea, Retail Shopping, Restaurants, Randolph Brooks AFB, Fort Sam, I 35. The interior features large two car garage, all new kitchen appliances, paint inside and out, new flooring, new tiled showers and granite counter surfaces throughout entire home. Relax in the shade in the private back yard with a large covered deck patio surrounded by beautiful trees.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.