Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6114 Royal Creek
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:40 PM

6114 Royal Creek

6114 Royal Creek · No Longer Available
Location

6114 Royal Creek, San Antonio, TX 78239
Royal Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful remodeled two story home located in Royal Ridge very close to Rack Space, Ikea, Retail Shopping, Restaurants, Randolph Brooks AFB, Fort Sam, I 35. The interior features large two car garage, all new kitchen appliances, paint inside and out, new flooring, new tiled showers and granite counter surfaces throughout entire home. Relax in the shade in the private back yard with a large covered deck patio surrounded by beautiful trees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 Royal Creek have any available units?
6114 Royal Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6114 Royal Creek have?
Some of 6114 Royal Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6114 Royal Creek currently offering any rent specials?
6114 Royal Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 Royal Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 6114 Royal Creek is pet friendly.
Does 6114 Royal Creek offer parking?
Yes, 6114 Royal Creek offers parking.
Does 6114 Royal Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 Royal Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 Royal Creek have a pool?
No, 6114 Royal Creek does not have a pool.
Does 6114 Royal Creek have accessible units?
No, 6114 Royal Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 Royal Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 6114 Royal Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
