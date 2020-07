Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful town home in the heart of the Medical center, super clean and move-in ready. Gated community. Nice home with granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bathroom. Open floor plan, fireplace in the living room, wood blinds throughout. No carpet in the house. Very private backyard with a large covered patio. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. HVAC filters delivered monthly included