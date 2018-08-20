All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6039 WHITBY RD
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

6039 WHITBY RD

6039 Whitby Road · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6039 Whitby Road, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Live only minutes from downtown San Antonio, the River Walk and all the shopping and dining your heart desires. Come home to a unique, single-story apartment featuring washer and dryer connections, walk-in closets, a balcony/patio, ceiling fans, a fully-equipped kitchen, window coverings and ample storage space. Best of all, the value for the price is second-to-none! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6039 WHITBY RD have any available units?
6039 WHITBY RD has a unit available for $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6039 WHITBY RD have?
Some of 6039 WHITBY RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6039 WHITBY RD currently offering any rent specials?
6039 WHITBY RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6039 WHITBY RD pet-friendly?
No, 6039 WHITBY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6039 WHITBY RD offer parking?
No, 6039 WHITBY RD does not offer parking.
Does 6039 WHITBY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6039 WHITBY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6039 WHITBY RD have a pool?
No, 6039 WHITBY RD does not have a pool.
Does 6039 WHITBY RD have accessible units?
No, 6039 WHITBY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6039 WHITBY RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6039 WHITBY RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6039 WHITBY RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

