6039 WHITBY RD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Live only minutes from downtown San Antonio, the River Walk and all the shopping and dining your heart desires. Come home to a unique, single-story apartment featuring washer and dryer connections, walk-in closets, a balcony/patio, ceiling fans, a fully-equipped kitchen, window coverings and ample storage space. Best of all, the value for the price is second-to-none! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.