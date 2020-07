6015 WOOD PASS

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground garage

THIS WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH HOME IS JUST A FEW SHORT MINUTES FROM THE MEDICAL CENTER, USAA AND VELERO, IN A POPULAR GATED COMMUNITY, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND TILE FLOOR, HUGE MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET, LRG GAMEROOM UPSTAIRS PLUS GOOD SIZED SECONDARY BEDROOMS, NICE KITCHEN, FIREPLACE IN LV, 2 CAR GARAGE, AMPLE SIZE YARD AND COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND WITH BASKETBALL COURT, FRIDGE, 2 EATING AREAS, CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS... CONVENIENT TO LA CANTERA AND USAA...NEAR 1H10.... A MUST SEE HOME!!