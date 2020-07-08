5983 Heather View

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

READY NOW for a new tenant. Beautiful single story garden home with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, open floor plan. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer included. Split master, spacious master bath with double vanity and walk-in closet. Small fenced yard, owner will pay for mowing. 2 car garage with opener, alley access, conveniently located near Medical Center, UTSA, USAA. Rent includes use of neighborhood pool. Very nice, well maintained property.