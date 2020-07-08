All apartments in San Antonio
5983 Heather View

Location

5983 Heather View, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woodridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
READY NOW for a new tenant. Beautiful single story garden home with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, open floor plan. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer included. Split master, spacious master bath with double vanity and walk-in closet. Small fenced yard, owner will pay for mowing. 2 car garage with opener, alley access, conveniently located near Medical Center, UTSA, USAA. Rent includes use of neighborhood pool. Very nice, well maintained property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5983 Heather View have any available units?
5983 Heather View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5983 Heather View have?
Some of 5983 Heather View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5983 Heather View currently offering any rent specials?
5983 Heather View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5983 Heather View pet-friendly?
No, 5983 Heather View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5983 Heather View offer parking?
Yes, 5983 Heather View offers parking.
Does 5983 Heather View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5983 Heather View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5983 Heather View have a pool?
Yes, 5983 Heather View has a pool.
Does 5983 Heather View have accessible units?
No, 5983 Heather View does not have accessible units.
Does 5983 Heather View have units with dishwashers?
No, 5983 Heather View does not have units with dishwashers.

