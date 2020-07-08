All apartments in San Antonio
5934 Tranquil Dawn

5934 Tranquil Dawn · No Longer Available
Location

5934 Tranquil Dawn, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northeast Crossing Neighborhood. Close to base, shopping & entertainment! - *******Important Information For Leasing*********

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. $500 will be due per approved pet at move in of which $200 is a non-refundable fee.

Signed lease, Administrative Fee of $150 & Security Deposit of $1,475 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer, garbage/recycling pick-up to utility providers, Lawn Care, Replenishing of Water Softener salt & Refrigerator filter.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.
This property is available for our convenient self-guided touring! Please visit

(RLNE5760811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5934 Tranquil Dawn have any available units?
5934 Tranquil Dawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5934 Tranquil Dawn currently offering any rent specials?
5934 Tranquil Dawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 Tranquil Dawn pet-friendly?
Yes, 5934 Tranquil Dawn is pet friendly.
Does 5934 Tranquil Dawn offer parking?
No, 5934 Tranquil Dawn does not offer parking.
Does 5934 Tranquil Dawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 Tranquil Dawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 Tranquil Dawn have a pool?
No, 5934 Tranquil Dawn does not have a pool.
Does 5934 Tranquil Dawn have accessible units?
No, 5934 Tranquil Dawn does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 Tranquil Dawn have units with dishwashers?
No, 5934 Tranquil Dawn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5934 Tranquil Dawn have units with air conditioning?
No, 5934 Tranquil Dawn does not have units with air conditioning.

