5904 FAIRBROOK ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5904 FAIRBROOK ST

5904 Fairbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

5904 Fairbrook Street, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/643c78d0e2 ----
MOVE IN 1/02/2018!Security Deposit $775, Cleaning Deposit $150*APP FEES NON-REFUNDABLE* Attached Townhome with ceramic tile throughout the home in the living room, kitchen, eating areas, bathrooms, and bedrooms. No carpet in home and includes Washer and Dryer hook ups. Nice open layout into kitchen with breakfast bar. Refrigerator NOT included.

Min/Max Months: 12/24

Breakfast Nook
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Stove
Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 FAIRBROOK ST have any available units?
5904 FAIRBROOK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 FAIRBROOK ST have?
Some of 5904 FAIRBROOK ST's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 FAIRBROOK ST currently offering any rent specials?
5904 FAIRBROOK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 FAIRBROOK ST pet-friendly?
No, 5904 FAIRBROOK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5904 FAIRBROOK ST offer parking?
No, 5904 FAIRBROOK ST does not offer parking.
Does 5904 FAIRBROOK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 FAIRBROOK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 FAIRBROOK ST have a pool?
No, 5904 FAIRBROOK ST does not have a pool.
Does 5904 FAIRBROOK ST have accessible units?
No, 5904 FAIRBROOK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 FAIRBROOK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5904 FAIRBROOK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
