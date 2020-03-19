5902 Trent Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NW San Antonio 3 | 2, single story home Ready For Move-in! - Copy & Paste the following link for an interactive 3D Tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MmdwupeTrDG



Well maintained with a great open floor plan! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a spacious living area with many windows, the kitchen has a smooth cook top, lots of cabinet/counter space and refrigerator. You will find ceiling fans with light fixtures in each room. The master bedroom boasts a lovely tray ceiling. Master bath has a separate garden tub & shower along with a huge walk in closet. Ready for you to call home!



Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. $500 will be due per approved pet at move in of which $200 is a non-refundable fee.



***Important Information For Leasing***

-

Signed lease, Security Deposit of $1,500 and Admin Fee of $150 will be due within 48 hours of approval.



Tenant pays:



*Electric, gas, water/sewer, garbage/recycling pick-up to utility providers & Lawn Care.



*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.



*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.



(RLNE5698552)