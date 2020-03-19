All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5902 Trent Ranch

5902 Trent Ranch · (210) 981-4427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5902 Trent Ranch, San Antonio, TX 78249

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5902 Trent Ranch · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1513 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NW San Antonio 3 | 2, single story home Ready For Move-in! - Copy & Paste the following link for an interactive 3D Tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MmdwupeTrDG

Well maintained with a great open floor plan! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a spacious living area with many windows, the kitchen has a smooth cook top, lots of cabinet/counter space and refrigerator. You will find ceiling fans with light fixtures in each room. The master bedroom boasts a lovely tray ceiling. Master bath has a separate garden tub & shower along with a huge walk in closet. Ready for you to call home!

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. $500 will be due per approved pet at move in of which $200 is a non-refundable fee.

***Important Information For Leasing***
-
Signed lease, Security Deposit of $1,500 and Admin Fee of $150 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer, garbage/recycling pick-up to utility providers & Lawn Care.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

(RLNE5698552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Trent Ranch have any available units?
5902 Trent Ranch has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 Trent Ranch have?
Some of 5902 Trent Ranch's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 Trent Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Trent Ranch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Trent Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, 5902 Trent Ranch is pet friendly.
Does 5902 Trent Ranch offer parking?
No, 5902 Trent Ranch does not offer parking.
Does 5902 Trent Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 Trent Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Trent Ranch have a pool?
No, 5902 Trent Ranch does not have a pool.
Does 5902 Trent Ranch have accessible units?
No, 5902 Trent Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Trent Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, 5902 Trent Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
