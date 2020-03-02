All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 57 Ewing Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
57 Ewing Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

57 Ewing Pl

57 Ewing Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

57 Ewing Place, San Antonio, TX 78201
Maverick

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 1 story home on quiet street. Original wood flooring throughout, many upgrades, back covered patio and shed storage out back. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Lease Terms

Dogs ok
Cats ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Ewing Pl have any available units?
57 Ewing Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Ewing Pl have?
Some of 57 Ewing Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Ewing Pl currently offering any rent specials?
57 Ewing Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Ewing Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Ewing Pl is pet friendly.
Does 57 Ewing Pl offer parking?
No, 57 Ewing Pl does not offer parking.
Does 57 Ewing Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Ewing Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Ewing Pl have a pool?
No, 57 Ewing Pl does not have a pool.
Does 57 Ewing Pl have accessible units?
No, 57 Ewing Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Ewing Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Ewing Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements Apartment Homes
12221 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78209
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio