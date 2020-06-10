All apartments in San Antonio
5544 TIMBERHILL
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

5544 TIMBERHILL

5544 Timberhill Drive · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5544 Timberhill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
business center
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Discover a lifestyle you have always dreamed of when you live here! Look forward to the multitude of amazing amenities and features including custom interior finishes, spacious closets, a glittering pool, picnic areas, BBQ grills, a fitness center, business center, clothes care center and much more. The location is convenient to public transportation, schools, shopping. dining and entertainment! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5544 TIMBERHILL have any available units?
5544 TIMBERHILL has a unit available for $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5544 TIMBERHILL have?
Some of 5544 TIMBERHILL's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5544 TIMBERHILL currently offering any rent specials?
5544 TIMBERHILL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5544 TIMBERHILL pet-friendly?
No, 5544 TIMBERHILL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5544 TIMBERHILL offer parking?
No, 5544 TIMBERHILL does not offer parking.
Does 5544 TIMBERHILL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5544 TIMBERHILL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5544 TIMBERHILL have a pool?
Yes, 5544 TIMBERHILL has a pool.
Does 5544 TIMBERHILL have accessible units?
No, 5544 TIMBERHILL does not have accessible units.
Does 5544 TIMBERHILL have units with dishwashers?
No, 5544 TIMBERHILL does not have units with dishwashers.
