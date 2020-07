Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Very nice 1/1 condo in easy walking distance to the Medical Center. Relax on the balcony that overlooks large Green Space or take a swim in the in-ground pool. Washer/Dryer included. Ask me about the Options for rent!

Located in the heart of Medical Center close to shopping, UTSA, USAA , Bus station right next to complex. Indoor fireplace. Pool. Parking