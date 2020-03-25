All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5219 Timberhurst.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5219 Timberhurst
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

5219 Timberhurst

5219 Timberhurst · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5219 Timberhurst, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This lovely 2-story home is full of amazing upgrades, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms is located in Silver Creek and feature a spacious living room with a brick wall with a wood-burning fireplace, a beautiful kitchen that has a view to the back yard & opens to the breakfast bar & dining area. An attic, washer and dryer hookups, ceiling fan, air-conditioner, and electric heating system are also included in this beautiful unit

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5772643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5219 Timberhurst have any available units?
5219 Timberhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5219 Timberhurst have?
Some of 5219 Timberhurst's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5219 Timberhurst currently offering any rent specials?
5219 Timberhurst isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5219 Timberhurst pet-friendly?
Yes, 5219 Timberhurst is pet friendly.
Does 5219 Timberhurst offer parking?
Yes, 5219 Timberhurst does offer parking.
Does 5219 Timberhurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5219 Timberhurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5219 Timberhurst have a pool?
No, 5219 Timberhurst does not have a pool.
Does 5219 Timberhurst have accessible units?
No, 5219 Timberhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 5219 Timberhurst have units with dishwashers?
No, 5219 Timberhurst does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio