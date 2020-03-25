5219 Timberhurst

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This lovely 2-story home is full of amazing upgrades, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms is located in Silver Creek and feature a spacious living room with a brick wall with a wood-burning fireplace, a beautiful kitchen that has a view to the back yard & opens to the breakfast bar & dining area. An attic, washer and dryer hookups, ceiling fan, air-conditioner, and electric heating system are also included in this beautiful unit



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE5772643)