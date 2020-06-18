5122 Village Glen Park Village

Amenities

Updated 3/1/1 carport near Ft Sam and Randolph AFB 78218 Zip - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 full bath 1 car carport in desirable Park Village Subdivision 78218 - No carpet all floors have beautiful wood grain laminate floors - Central heat and air - Move in ready - includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher - Relax after a hard day on this lovely covered patio and separate deck - Huge back yard great for entertaining - Close to Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam Houston, shopping, dining, entertaining, on bus line and much more. Please check schools as they may be capped



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5427832)