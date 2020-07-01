Great Newly Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in quiet triplex. Quiet neighbors and fenced lot. washer/dryer connections near kitchen. Refrigerator included. Water included. Washer/Dryer available for monthly fee. $400 off 1st months rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5113 SIERRA have any available units?
