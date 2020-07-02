5007 Greenwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 3 Bedroom South of Downtown Available NOW! - Cozy Three Bedroom, One Bath home located South of Downtown San Antonio. Only minutes from I-35!



This home includes all Kitchen Appliances, washer and dryer connections and A/C Units!



No carpet throughout the entire home and pets are welcome!



Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



