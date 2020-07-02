All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

5007 Greenwood Ave

5007 Greenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

5007 Greenwood Street, San Antonio, TX 78214
Thelka

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 3 Bedroom South of Downtown Available NOW! - Cozy Three Bedroom, One Bath home located South of Downtown San Antonio. Only minutes from I-35!

This home includes all Kitchen Appliances, washer and dryer connections and A/C Units!

No carpet throughout the entire home and pets are welcome!

Schedule Showing Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/546936b04b

Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5336222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 Greenwood Ave have any available units?
5007 Greenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5007 Greenwood Ave have?
Some of 5007 Greenwood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 Greenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Greenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Greenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5007 Greenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5007 Greenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5007 Greenwood Ave offers parking.
Does 5007 Greenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Greenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Greenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 5007 Greenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5007 Greenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 5007 Greenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Greenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 Greenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

